Luke Bryan says his new album will be shorter

advertisement

Luke Bryan announced this week that his seventh studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, will be released on April 24, and according to the American Idol Judge, it will be a bit shorter than his previous efforts.

“I don’t know if I like 15, 16 – that’s been the trend for a while,” he told Taste of Country in September. “The only thing that worries me – even with What Makes You Country, my latest album – is that there are songs that are just wonderful songs that get a little … lost in the mix. I think if we change the size of the Shrink Songs If you really focus on the album size, you can do it that way. “

The album will be Bryan’s first since 2017 to contain 15 songs. The three previous albums had 13 songs and his first two records had 11, all without bonus tracks. Bryan added that his new project will have pop and rock influences, but will also have a “vintage” feel.

advertisement

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here will feature Bryan’s latest # 1 song “Knockin ‘Boots” and his current single “What She Wants Tonight”. The Georgian-born will accompany the album with the Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which is supported by Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June.

During his Facebook live announcement on Thursday, Bryan shared a section of his song “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here”, which serves as inspiration for the name of his tour.

“‘Proud to be here’ is a sentence from the title track of my new album ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’,” Bryan said in a press release. “From the moment I heard it, I thought it was great that this song is so closely related to how I grew up and how I still have so many relationships with my hometown. It is a connection that I have for important in country music. “

“I am really grateful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look into the crowd from the stage every night and to be proud of what we have created,” he continued. “And I’m excited to go on tour with these guest artists. I watched what Morgan does with his fans and it was so much fun to see! I know it will be with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour such an energetic night for everyone. “

Photo credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement