The three current American Idol judges sat down during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live to remember the early days of the show and explain how they each got there. Luke Bryan sat next to his co-judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and admitted that he was initially surprised that he was chosen as the idol judge.

“I thought ‘you picked me?'” He remembers with a laugh.

It was by coincidence that Richie first drew Bryan’s attention to the show’s producers and suggested that he could be the perfect addition to the judges’ cast.

“None of us knew they asked me during my interview, ‘Who would you consider?’ And I said Luke, “Richie explains. “They put it together, we didn’t know if we were going in or out, and … I said, ‘Trust me, there’s never a dull moment with Luke in the house,” he recalls.

Although the show’s three judges are very different artists and people, they explained to moderator Jimmy Kimmel that they have discovered common ground and learned a lot from each other since they joined the cast of Idol. Although Perry and Richie Bryan rip good-naturedly for his lack of LA and city life expertise, the singer says he got the last laugh when the show was shot in rural Oregon.

“We’re shooting out in Oregon, horses are supposed to run by, it should look like this, you know, great scene or whatever,” Bryan recalls. “We’re going out there – (Perry) has hay fever, I’m in my element -“

“He really enjoyed it,” Richie agrees. “I sit there and go (coughing) ‘Guys, that’s, uh …’ My neck closes and Luke just takes a breath.”

Watch the full interview to learn more about the hijinks behind the scenes between Bryan and his idol judge colleagues – including the story of the time when the country star stepped on horse manure and the reason why he didn’t go to Perrys Wedding was invited. American Idol will return to ABC for another season on Sunday (February 16).

