Luke Bryan says his time as a judge at American Idol gave him a brand new perspective on parenting. The 43-year-old country star says he has built a deeper bond with the participants in the TV singing competition than expected.

“I didn’t know that when I signed up for it, I would be in bed at night to wonder about these children and pray for their well-being,” Bryan said recently to People. The singer and his wife Caroline are parents of two sons, 9-year-old Tatum Christopher and 11-year-old Thomas Boyer. In 2014 the Bryans also became the caretakers of his nephew and two nieces, Jordan, Kris and Bis after the death of Bryan’s sister and later her husband.

“As a fatherly figure, I learned that there are many struggles that children go through today,” explains Bryan. “It taught me that seeing some of these things with my children is a real thing.”

Many American Idol candidates have told Bryan their own stories of personal struggles while on the show. These problems and the ongoing stress of the sometimes arduous competition have made him more aware of what the younger generation is going through every day.

“I have my way of raising my children, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have any mental health problems,” he says. “This show gave me a broader view of what children do in society. I just enjoy the opportunity to look after these children and look after them on this crazy journey.”

Fans can see Bryan take care of a number of new artists when American Idol’s 18th season debuts on ABC on Sunday (February 16).

