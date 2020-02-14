Luke Bryan never expected an American Idol judge to influence him as it is. The country star admits that his role in the TV singing competition has made him a better parent – and that he has taken care of many of the idol hopefuls he sees performing.

“When I signed up for it, I didn’t know I would be in bed at night wondering about these children and praying for their wellbeing,” Bryan told People. “As a fatherly figure, I learned that there are many struggles that children go through today.”

Bryan and his wife Caroline are parents of two sons – Bo (11) and Tate (9) – and the legal guardians of their nephew Til and the two nieces Jordan and Kris. The Bryans have taken care of the adults since Bryan’s sister, her mother, and her brother-in-law, her father, died.

“I have my way of raising my children, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have any mental health problems,” the superstar admits. “This show gave me a broader view of what children do in society. I just enjoy the opportunity to look after these children and look after them on this crazy trip. “

In fact, Bryan’s own need for life – he lost both his brother, sister, and brother-in-law – helped him connect with some of the American Idol candidates, many of whom have their own battle stories. “I see myself in some of these children,” says Bryan.

“You just have to trust God’s plan. You wake up every day and say,” I had unfortunate things in my life. I just have to trust that God wanted it that way, “he thinks.” That’s how I deal with it. Sometimes I get on well, but sometimes life brings me down …

“In the future, I just have to try to keep it real and appreciate it every day, appreciate where I am in my career, and hopefully honor my family through my actions,” continues the star. “The nice thing about my losses in my life is that my career was a bright spot. My family and I had so many wonderful moments because of my success. “

A new season of American idol will premiere on Sunday (February 16) on ABC. Bryan’s judges are Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

