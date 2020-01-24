advertisement

Romelu Lukaku believes he has made the right decision to leave Manchester United and maintains that the move was best for both parties.

The Belgian striker joined United from Chelsea in July 2017 for £ 75 million and scored 42 goals over his two seasons with the club before moving to Inter Milan last summer.

Lukaku was in excellent shape for Antonio Conte and scored 18 goals to help the club launch a Challenge for the Serie A title.

Those performances and United’s interest in drawing a striker this month after Marcus Rashford’s back injury have raised questions about the wisdom of having Lukaku leave Old Trafford. Lukaku admits that his second season did not go well at Old Trafford (John Walton / VADER)

But in an interview with Sky Sports News, the 26-year-old says the decision was up to him and is convinced that it was best for everyone.

“I made my decision around March and went to the manager’s office and told him it was time to find something else,” Lukaku said.

“I didn’t play and I didn’t play. I think it was better for both parties to separate. I think I made the right decision.

“Manchester United has made room for the younger players, so I think it was a win-win situation for both of us.

“I think I had to rediscover myself. Last year it was difficult for me professionally, because it didn’t go the way I wanted and I didn’t perform so well.

“So I had to find in myself what was missing and came to the conclusion that it was time to change surroundings.”

Lukaku was signed for Jose by Jose Mourinho and had an excellent first season and scored 27 goals when United finished second in the Premier League.

But Mourinho was fired in December 2018 after a disappointing start to the season, with Lukaku also unable to discover his best form.

Lukaku added, “I think Jose Mourinho – if he had the players he wanted, he would have done better than what we did.” Lukaku enjoys playing under Conte (left) but believes that Mourinho (right) could have achieved more at United with the right players (Nick Potts / PA)

Former Chelsea manager Conte has certainly succeeded in getting the best out of Lukaku this season, in particular by entering into a deadly collaboration with the Argentinian attacker Lautaro Martinez.

Lukaku admits that the Italian knows how to get the most out of his entire team, but revealed that he is not afraid to say a few harsh words.

“The manager, he tells you right in the face if you do it right or wrong,” he said.

“I remember one of my first Champions League games against Slavia Prague when I played very badly – as if I was dirty that day – and I really got it from him for the whole team.

On to the next challenge @Inter pic.twitter.com/Bp6h4Jwoaa

– R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@ RomeluLukaku9) January 12, 2020

“It never really happened to me (in my career). It never happened.

“He just gave me that – he stepped on my self-confidence, but it woke me up at the same time. He does it to everyone, it doesn’t matter who you are. Everyone is equal.

“You work hard, you train hard and you play. If you don’t do what he says, you don’t play. You know where you stand – and I respect him. “

