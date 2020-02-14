Alannah Dorli Jones

Lucy McCormicks Post Popular is exquisite filth

Lucy McCormick: Post Popular, Soho Theater

5

Photo: Holly Revell

In a Guardian interview in 2019, Lucy McCormick spoke of her ethos as a performance artist: “I don’t stop until someone tells me I’ve gone too far.” From any other artist, this may sound light-hearted or self-glorifying, insincere. But McCormick is an understatement.

McCormick is known for her subversive performance art, which was developed in the queer club scene. She wallows in the grotesque and happily penetrates the fourth wall. At her previous show at the Soho Theater (Triple Threat), she reenacted the New Testament and performed live dildo penetration within 5 minutes. For McCormick, there is no re-election or governance, just the impulse to push more boundaries and strengthen yourself. Of course, Post Popular sees live rimming within the first three minutes.

Photo: Holly Revell

This show not only goes on explicitly, but also succinctly when it comes to cutting social comments. This time, McCormick’s “historical reenactment” presents the stories of remarkable women in history: Eve, Boudica, Anne Boleyn and Florence Nightingale.

Photo: Holly Revell

McCormick is an accomplished actor who is never just shocked, always dry, funny and subversive. Although it is almost self-evident that this show is not for prude people. It’s wonderful to see an artist with such impressive talent use it for complete fucking.

Lucy McCormick: Post Popular, Soho Theater, Dean Street, W1D 3NE. Tickets from £ 13.50 until February 22, 2020.