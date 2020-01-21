Lucille Ball's memories of Judy Garland are revealed

advertisement

It’s not possible every day to get a Hollywood symbol to express one opinion about another – but that’s not always the case, as the author reveals John Fricke, perhaps the world’s leading expert on Judy Garland and all things The Wizard of Oz, It was a day in 1977 when, under certain circumstances, he spent time with himself I love Lucy Star Lucille Ball, who revealed her feelings for his idol.

“Humor was Judy Garland’s natural inclination,” offers John, whose books include Judy: A legendary film career and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: An Illustrated History of the America Classic, “I had spent some time as a theater journalist and was accompanied by Lucille Ball in 1977. At that time she was visiting a theater in Milwaukee, where Lucie Arnaz, her daughter, played a leading role in the production of Bye birdie, ‘

Shutterstock

advertisement

As a publicist, his responsibilities include going to the airport to pick up Lucille and driving her back to the theater. “Now she didn’t know me or anything about me,” he muses, “and it was just the two of us in the car, but at some point she talked about how people always expected her to be funny. She said that her daughter Lucie was funny on stage and in the background, but Lucille Ball herself only found her funny because the writers gave her funny things to do. ”

Let this take a moment: Lucy Not of course funny? Someone has something to do!

John laughs: “I almost got off the street when she said to me, ‘You know who that was Really Funny? “I said,” No, who? “And she said,” Judy Garland. “Of course I knew that, but I replied:” Really? «- while I desperately want to write whatever she wrote on the steering wheel, but I checked myself. Then she said, “Judy Garland was the funniest woman in Hollywood, of course. In fact, Judy Garland made me look like an undertaker. “And This is by Lucille Ball. “

CBS television distribution

We have to respond to this thought Geoffrey Mark, Author of The Lucy Book: A complete guide to her five decades on TV, saying, “There was no actor in Hollywood who was unaware of Judy Garland’s joke. She had the ability to consider a situation, she to judge and instantly find a bon mot or joke. Miss Ball was a genius of acting, comedy or drama. It was not that she had no sense of humor or didn’t know how to make a joke, but she did not the keen personal sense Judy had. And Miss Ball didn’t care. “

John notes: “What Lucille Ball said is a great quote, but at the same time you can see that it is true.” You can see it in Judy’s concerts, on her television appearances and also in her films, there was only one wonderful way she could read a line, be it dry or a little broader. She worked a lot with Bing Crosby on the radio and he said she was undoubtedly the most talented person he had ever worked with and he loved her comedy because she could do everything: baggy pants, hillbilly dialects, clever – she could do everything. ‘

Be sure to watch and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!

advertisement