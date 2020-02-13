SIMILAR POSTS

How’s that for a devil with a twist: Netflix isn’t ready to part with Lucifer.

TVLine has exclusive experience that Netflix is ​​in talks with Warner Bros. Television to extend the life of the hellish drama beyond the previously announced (and upcoming) fifth and “final” season. Netflix and Warner Bros. have not yet commented on the sixth season buzz.

After three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “saved” by Netflix in June 2018, just a few weeks after his cancellation. At that time, title star Tom Ellis called the backlash against the cancellation – and the subsequent #SaveLucifer campaign – “ridiculously overwhelming” and added: “Since I started making Lucifer, I’ve been doing press in different parts of the world, and I am myself I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it seemed to be at Fox, so I’m not surprised that people are angry. I just wasn’t ready for the tsunami of love that came with it. “

The fourth season of 10 episodes, released on Netflix in May 2019, was about the title devil, which dealt with both an annoying priest and the return of his very first girlfriend Eve. A month later, Netflix announced that it has extended Lucifer for a final fifth season, which is currently in the final weeks of production. Season 5 will consist of 16 episodes, which will be broadcast in two separate pieces with eight episodes (premiere date TBD).

