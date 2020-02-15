Despite the fact that the fifth season is supposed to be the last, according to TVLine, Lucifer could just return for the sixth season. The release reported that Netflix is ​​considering extending the devilish series beyond season five, which would definitely be good news for fans of the series when the time comes.

TVLine reported that Netflix is ​​currently in talks with Warner Bros. Television to see if Lucifer, starring Tom Ellis, can go beyond its fifth and “final” season (a release date that is not yet known) , However, it should be noted that neither Netflix nor Warner Bros. Television have commented on this sixth season speculation so far.

In June 2019, it was reported that Netflix had extended Lucifer for a fifth and final season. At the time, the streaming service released a deadline statement detailing that they were determined to end the series with a bang.

“We’re thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big end they’ve all been waiting for,” Netflix said in a statement by deadline ,

“We are incredibly grateful to Netflix for reviving our show last season and ending the story of Lucifer on our terms,” ​​said series executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson when Netflix originally announced Lucifer’s fifth season , “Above all, we would like to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come !! “

Netflix breathed new life into Lucifer back in June 2018 when it started the series after it was canceled by FOX, according to TVLine. The series has had some differences since jumping to Netflix, but as Star Ellis (who plays the title character) said in an interview with TheWrap in May 2019, the show is largely the same as it was FUCHS.

“Well, we had to be a bit careful because although we have new boundaries to work on, we didn’t want to change the show that much,” Ellis said of the release. “Because I think one of the reasons why the show really worked and was so popular with people was that it didn’t become vulgar and didn’t go too far in certain departments.” That being said, we push it a little bit more than we were allowed to on FOX. For example, you might see a little more meat this year, certainly Lucifer, than in previous seasons. You may hear the strange word that you would not have heard before. “

“But the show is, in the end, a fairly similar show to FOX. I mean, that’s what Netflix wanted and it seems to be the one everyone fell in love with,” he added.