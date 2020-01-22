L&T net increases 15.4% amid delayed orders

advertisement

Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) reported a 15.4% increase in net profit of the third quarter to £ 2,560 crore, even when sales and order flow growth slowed.

Profit was reported with a sales growth of 5.4% during the quarter to a crore of £ 36,717.6.

The company won new orders worth £ 41,579 during the quarter in a subdued business environment, with a 2% increase over a year earlier.

Cumulative order flow

On a cumulative basis, the inflow of orders for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019 was £ 1.28.571 crore, growing by 11% over the corresponding period of the previous year.

“We will meet the target for the inflow of orders, sales and profit margins. In terms of revenues, the demand percentage is no different than last year, as we receive most orders in the last quarter. We expect to be somewhere in the band of the guidance given, “said S.N. Subrahmanyan, MD and CEO, L&T. The consolidated order book of the group as at 31 December 2019 amounted to £ 3.06,280, with a growth of 5% compared to March 2019. International orders make up 24% of the total order book.

“This quarter and the past nine months were very challenging, but we were up to the challenges. Economic growth slowed considerably and if we want to grow by less than 5%, this is not good news for companies like us that depend on investments, “said R. Shankar Raman, group CFO, L&T.

L&T revenue from the infrastructure segment decreased by 5% to £ 17,249 crore during the quarter.

“Challenges in projects in Andhra Pradesh and for a short time in Maharashtra and Delhi, combined with a lower fund allocation in some states had a negative impact on the progress of implementation,” said Mr. Subrahmanyan. The infrastructure segment accounts for almost half of the order book and the turnover of L&T.

Lower electricity income

Assets segment sales also fell by 23% to £ 694 during the quarter on an exhausted opening order book and new awards are expected to improve execution moment.

L&T shares fell 0.64% to £ 1,294.25 on the BSE in a weak market in Mumbai on Wednesday, with the company valuing at $ 1.81.568.52 crore.

