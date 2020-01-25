LSU QB Joe Burrows' family is said to be 'upset' by speculation. He will 'perform an Eli Manning' to avoid Bengals

advertisement

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has finished his college career and is preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2020 NFL Draft. The belief is that if he lands with the Cincinnati Bengals, he will be the first choice, but some critics believe that he will “manpower” the situation and force a trade out of Ohio. Burrow’s family has seen these comments and are reported to be upset.

Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 in Cincinnati recently spoke to the QB family and found out that Burrow was brought to his knees after choosing an agency to represent him. He has not met any NFL teams, including the Bengals. In addition, a source from the Rauch family said that Burrow would never pull a crew and that they would be annoyed with the story.

Before the 2004 NFL draft, Manning and his father Archie said publicly that the Ole Miss QB would refuse to sign a contract with the San Diego Chargers if they drafted it with the first overall selection. Manning was considered the best quarterback in a group that included Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers and Matt Schaub.

The chargers ignored the warning and chose Manning first overall. It was later revealed that they had made a deal with the New York Giants. Big Blue selected Rivers for the fourth round and then sent him to the Chargers, along with a selection for the third round in 2004, a selection for the first round in 2005 and a selection for the fifth round in 2005. In return, the Giants received Manning, who spent 16 years on the team and won two Super Bowls.

Manning isn’t even the first player to outshine the team that designed him. John Elway, general manager of Denver Broncos, did the same in 1983. He was considered the best possible option for the Baltimore Colts, who were the first choice in the overall ranking. Elway did not want to join the team, however, and made it clear that he would play baseball for the New York Yankees before joining the Colts.

Although he wanted Elway to lead the offensive, owner Robert Irsay finally agreed to send his draft pick to the Denver Broncos to include rookie lineman Chris Hinton, backup quarterback Mark Herrmann, and a first-round pick in the NFL draft from Obtained in 1984.

Elway led the Broncos to 10 playoff games, including five trips to the Super Bowl. He went 2-3 in these appearances, but won twice in a row in 1997-1998 to end his NFL career. In contrast, the Colts left Baltimore in March 1984 in considerable controversy.

(Photo credit: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images)

