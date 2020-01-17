LSU QB Joe Burrow presents jersey to President Donald Trump at the White House

advertisement

The LSU Tigers celebrated their national championship victory with President Donald Trump in the White House on Friday. And because the Tigers had the opportunity to celebrate with Trump, they gave him a gift before returning to Louisiana. Quarterback Joe Burrow presented Trump with an LSU jersey and thanked him for his support.

“It’s really an honor to be here,” said Burrow on the podium. “Thank you for having us so soon after the game so the seniors can be here. That means a lot to us, it’s a moment we’ll never forget. It really means that you did it so soon, so thanks . “

“It is so great to be here. We will never forget it. It was a great season, but this is a great way to end it. Thank you so much.”

Burrow then said he had a gift for Trump and gave him the shirt. Trump jokingly said, “I thought he would give me the Heisman Trophy. He just gives me a jersey.”

Burrow was the right player to hand over the shirt to Trump because, as the president said, the LSU quarterback won the Heisman for his work last season. He threw 60 touchdown passes, which is now an NCAA record, and scored six touchdowns in defeating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff Championship.

“I’ve never been close to a player like Joe and obviously he’s very talented and a leader, but he’s the same day after day,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters at the last pre-game press conference, according to 247Sports. “Very focused, focused on the task at hand. It’s about execution and winning and greatness. In the last game he threw eight touchdowns and he wasn’t happy. I mean, he is.”

“And you’re going to practice and I’m going to ask him how are you? I’ll go quickly and I’ll come 7v7 how are you Joe? And rarely does he tell me everything is fine. The guy is a perfectionist. It rubs against our soccer team. He is an excellent leader. ‘

Burrow is now moving to the NFL and is likely to be voted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals jersey. And if he plays the same way as he did last year at LSU, Burrow will soon return to the White House to celebrate another championship.

