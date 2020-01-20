advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-05 13: 39: 31.0

Lawrence ran 107 yards against the horse chestnuts for a career.

Trevor Lawrence is coveted by the NFL teams for his ability to throw football and arm strength is one of his strengths. It will come into its own when Clemson competes third in the National Championship against LSU No. 1 from one week on Monday.

The LSU knows everything about Lawrence and his reception stable, but Bayou Bengal’s defenders also respect his walking ability. Lawrence interrupted a 67-yard run against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal and led Clemson by 107 yards on the ground in the Buckeyes win.

“First of all, I watched the game, the game in Ohio, and saw him run the ball for a 67-meter touchdown. It looked pretty quick, so he’s definitely a great all-round player.” LSU security officer Grant Delpit told the media this week. “People don’t give him credit for his running ability. So we will definitely take that into account. ‘

LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson said he needs to be aware of Lawrence’s ability to walk – but doesn’t feel like Lawrence is facing the same challenge as Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.

“I feel like you just have to be aware of that,” Chaisson told the media on Friday night. “I don’t feel like we have to adjust it, but it’s definitely something you always have to watch out for. This quarterback will pull the ball. He’ll try to make something happen with his legs.”

“It doesn’t slow us down. Same schedule as last week ….. I don’t think we’ll see a better running quarterback than Jalen Hurts. It’s just something you always think about, I trust my athleticism that I’m not going to be overtaken by him, but at the end of the day he’s got a misleading speed. We watched him play and he’s a great athlete. We always have to be aware of that. “

In other words, the LSU cannot take it for granted that Lawrence thinks first.

“It only emphasizes how important this game will be, considering that this quarterback can pull the ball and make explosive games out of it and doesn’t take it for granted,” said Chaisson.

Lawrence ran the ball 93 times for 514 yards this season, but reached career peaks against Ohio State in 107 yards and with his 16 broadcasts. His all-time high against the UNC was eleven at the end of September. His only other two-digit carry game he played against Louisville (10) in October.

Senior LSU defender Rashard Lawrence said Clemson used Lawrence’s legs to catch Ohio State unprepared. He also says that Lawrence is special.

“I watch this past game, they used it as much as they used to run all year round. And I think they caught Ohio State off guard and they kind of blinded it,” said Lawrence Ball, and he can too out and run in the room; It was pretty interesting to see how fast he was. Losbrechgeschwindigkeit.

“He’s the real deal.”

