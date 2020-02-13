Dr. Claire Brady

A senior official at Lake-Sumter State College was appointed as a two-year member of a respected student affairs body.

Dr. Claire Brady, who serves as Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs, will serve on the board of the James E. Scott Academy. The group consists of experienced Chief Student Affairs Officers who represent NASPA’s worldwide membership, Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

“I hope to be able to offer thought leadership from a community or state college perspective and as a student affairs expert who has dedicated his career to expanding access to higher education and improving student achievement outcomes for all students,” said Brady.

The primary role of the Board is to provide advice and thought on critical issues related to student affairs and higher education and to advise the NASPA President and staff on these issues. The board also plays a key role in identifying the principles of effective student affairs practice to more generally identify and respond to trends and challenges in the field and higher education.

“I know that this role will help Dr. Brady make a significant contribution to the work of NASPA while expanding its positive impact on higher education,” said LSSC President Dr. Stanley Sidor.

The board members work at institutions that reflect a variety of institutional types, including public and private, two and four year, and large and small colleges and universities.

LSSC was founded in 1962 and offers the communities of Lake and Sumter counties high quality education at an affordable price. As a member of the Florida College System, LSSC serves over 6,000 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont) and Sumterville.

LSSC offers certificates and courses that are designed to support students and prepare them for today’s dynamic workforce. The facility is accredited by the higher education commission of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Through a partnership with the University of Central Florida, students who graduate with an Associate in Arts are guaranteed admission to UCF. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu.