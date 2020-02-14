SAN DIEGO (CNN) – More than 70,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe have been recalled because faulty blades can break off and fly off and potentially injure consumers.

Manufacturers received 210 reports of the fan blade ejecting from the fan prior to the recall. In 10 of these complaints, customers were injured by the flying blades, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The fans were available in the Lowe stores and online between May 2014 and January 2016.

Surname: Harbor Breeze 48-inch ceiling fan Santa Ana

model: LP8294LBN (The model number is located on the fan motor and in the remote control.)

UPC code: 840506599178 (These are the numbers below the bar code.)

The fans have two dark brown, curved blades, an arm holder made of brushed nickel and a matt white light bulb.

What should I do

Consumers should stop using the ceiling fan immediately, according to the CPSC, and contact Fanim Industries for a free set of replacement blade holders.

Request new blades by calling the manufacturer between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 888-434-3797, emailing [email protected], or visiting the Callback tab on the company’s website.

