Love Island's Jack Fincham shocked fans when he announced that he was a new father

Love Island star Jack Fincham shocked fans when he announced that he had just become a father.

The reality star, who won the Love Island 2018 series with his ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer, showed his followers on Instagram his newborn girl.

Jack said his Friday-born daughter Blossom was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

He didn’t reveal who his child’s mother was – but he said they were ‘good friends’ even though they weren’t in a relationship.

Jack, 28, wrote: “I am usually a very open book and share most of my life on social media. I did not choose this blessing.

“I’m just a normal Geeza who did a TV show that throws you straight into the public … which I’ll be grateful for forever.

“However I knew I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private, to prepare myself for this new responsibility and for a part of me that will change my life forever.”

Jack Fincham was with Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani Dyer in the Love Island 2018 series

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Jack continued to thank his family and friends for the support and said Blossom ‘s mother was consistently amazing.

Celebrities and other stars from Love Island congratulated the new father after his announcement with his former co-star Eyal Booker on the words: “What the hell !!! Congratulations, brother! I wish you health and happiness. You will be the best father . “

Dr. Alex George, who also attended Love Island 2018, wrote: “I am so excited about you. Anything you need, mom or baby, let me know.”

Jack and Dani, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, won the £ 50,000 prize when they first appeared on the dating show in summer 2018.

After the end of the series, they remained in a relationship for about eight months and broke off in April last year.

After the breakup, Jack joined the E4 series Celebs Go Dating to find love.

