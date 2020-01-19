Love Island's Eve Gale: I have no regrets

advertisement

The first dumped Love Islander from the new series says that her twins will ‘integrate’ more now that she is alone.

Eve Gale left the winter version of the ITV2 show on Friday evening, while sister Jess stays in the villa.

“I think she’s going to miss me,” said the over-excited participant about her brother or sister.

“But in a sense it is good because it will integrate more. She has all the support of all other islanders …

“I think it is good that she can be there. It is important to have our independence … It is rather irrational to think that we cannot do it alone.”

The two say they are so close that they can just give each other “a look” instead of verbally communicating.

“We never had it where we couldn’t control each other. Even if we broke up, we never had contact,” Eve said.

She was removed from the show after being left without a partner after a tense clutch.

Islander Nas Majeed had to choose between the twins.

Eve said she has “no regrets” about her time at the villa, and said about her sister: “I feel so happy that she has a couple with Nas. I got along really well with Nas, he is such a positive , uplifting person. “

