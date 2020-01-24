Love Island's Dani Dyer unveils bizarre tap water-related conspiracies during the GMB interview

advertisement

Dani Dyer announced today that she is drinking tap water for a very strange reason.

Love Island 2018 winner appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about her book when asked to disguise her bizarre conspiracy theory.

Presenter Kate Garraway was intrigued to bring Dani closer and asked what she meant by saying that tap water was the way the government would kill us.

“Are you dangerously dehydrated?” She asked the daughter of Eastender’s actor Danny Dyer.

Dani laughed before explaining her thought process.

“I studied history and learned everything about cholera,” she said.

“I know it sounds so silly, but I just thought: If this disease could kill so many people, how has it changed? I know I sound really stupid. But yes, I just can’t drink tap water. “

Co-host Ben Shephard told her that it was a conspiracy theory.

“I believe in it,” said Dani firmly. “I am so passionate.

She added, “However, I feel rude when I walk around someone’s house. I’ll drink it, but I look at every bite.”

Dani won the ITV2 dating show 2018 with Jack Fincham, but has since split up.

GMB broadcasts on ITV on weekdays from 6 a.m.

