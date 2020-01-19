Love Islands Callum reminds fans of two former Coronation Street stars

advertisement

Love Island fans were delighted that Callum Jones reminded them of two former Coronation Street favorites.

The viewers thought Callum, 23, is known from Manchester and went to Twitter to ask other fans if they thought the same thing.

They think the scaffolding engineer looks like Craig Charles, who played street cars driver Lloyd Mullaney in the ITV soap from 2005 to 2015.

“Callum on Love Island looks like Craig Charles,” said a fan of the ITV2 dating show.

Callum Jones

(Image: ITV / Love Island)

“Actually crazy how much Callum looks like a young Craig Charles,” said another.

“Callum MUST be Craig Charles’ son ?!” another wondered.

Spectators also think Callum reminds them of another popular ITV soap character – Manchester actor Ryan Thomas, who acted as builder Jason Grimshaw from 2000 to 2016 and won the Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

Craig Charles

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

“Every time I see Callum, I see Ryan Thomas on Corrie,” said one spectator.

“Callum from Love Island reminds me of a young Ryan Thomas, just me?” another wondered

Another wrote: “Callum reminds me of Ryan Thomas.”

Ryan Thomas

(Image: Channel 5)

Callum is a favorite to win the winter version of the hit dating show with Shaughna Phillips, an official for democratic services from London.

The couple understood each other from day one, but Shaughna has since turned the head of Welsh model Connagh Howard.

