Love Island barely made it to the two-week mark and viewers already describe the drama as “fake”.

A winter version of the ITV2 dating hit was released earlier this month with new host Laura Whitmore. However, more than 200 complaints were raised within 24 hours.

This number has now risen to 700 and enthusiastic viewers accuse the show of having faked scenes.

It comes after the islanders have been tasked with a dirty dancing challenge.

Each participant was monitored to see which heart rate was highest for which person – in addition to the arrival of the new Rebecca bomb, fans questioned the effects.

Rebecca’s entrance curled its feathers

“The producers really believe I will believe that this wrong heart rate nonsense is real,” tweeted one.

Another argued, “Does anyone think heart rates are no longer increased for the novice? The producers chose the two that would cause the most stir.”

Speaking to the mirror, a spokesman for Love Island denied that the scenes were faked for entertainment.

They said: “It is nonsense to say that the heart rate results are wrong or staged.”

Earlier complaints about the series concerned the inclusion of Ollie Williams, who made the decision to leave after three days, and others who complained in the first episode when 23-year-old Nas Majeed was described by beauty advisor Siânnise as Aladdin Fudge ,

Winter Love Island will air on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

