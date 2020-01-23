Love Island viewers turn on new girl Rebecca

advertisement

Viewers on Love Island called Rebecca Gormley “a snake” while continuing her hunt for a man in the villa.

The newcomer has crushed many of the boys since he arrived earlier this week.

In the Wednesday night episode she caused upset by repeatedly calling Callum Jones off for private chats while his partner Shaughna Phillips watched in disgust.

However, when Callum straightened her out and said he was happy in his pair, Rebecca quickly flirted with Connagh Howard and the couple kissed each other.

🔥 FIRST LOOK 🔥

Rebecca is looking for a man and she doesn’t let anything or anyone stop her … #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FM4Ip75wmR

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 22, 2020

Fans of the ITV2 show have now accused Rebecca of being ‘a game player’.

“Rebecca is a snake I don’t trust her,” a person on Twitter.

Another said: ‘Rebecca doesn’t care about anyone’s feelings! She is here to play the game and buy a man for herself. “

“Rebecca just won’t stop, absolutely snake-sized,” another said, while a viewer called the 21-year-old “the biggest player”.

Another said, “I don’t trust Rebecca as far as I can throw her.”

A fan predicted: “I am starting to feel that Rebecca is going to be the participant who spends so much time playing games that they don’t really have a bond with anyone and will be gone in a week.”

Others, however, praised Rebecca as “the only one who played the game well”.

“I’m sorry, but Rebecca seems to be the only one there,” placed a viewer.

“Rebecca plays the game the way it should be played,” said another.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

