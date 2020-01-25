Love Island star Jack Fincham makes shock baby announcement

advertisement

Former Love Island star Jack Fincham has become a father.

The reality TV star, who won the 2018 series of the ITV2 show with his former partner Dani Dyer, surprised fans by revealing that he had welcomed a baby girl on Friday.

Fincham, 28, did not reveal the identity of the baby’s mother, called Blossom, although he said they have no relationship.

In a post on Instagram, in which he was seen as the cradle of the newborn, Fincham said he “is normally a very open book and shares most of my life on my social media.

“This blessing I chose not to do.”

He added: “I am just a normal geeza who went on a TV show that throws you right in the public eye … for which I will be forever grateful.

“However, I knew for myself that I needed personal time and had to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and a part of me that would change my life forever.”

Fincham said having a baby “is undoubtedly the best thing that ever happened to me and it is true what they say, the immediate feeling of love and connection with your child is a feeling like no other”.

He continued: “I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to the mother of my little girls, who has been AWESOME all the time.

“Although we are not together, we are wonderful friends as we have been for many years and our priority is the co-parenting of our beautiful baby girl. Both mother and baby are doing well. Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer broke up in April last year (Ian West / PA)

“I am now a proud father of a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born on January 24, 2020 8 pounds 2 oz.”

Fincham and Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, won the £ 50,000 at their first place in Love Island in the summer of 2018.

They stayed in a relationship about eight months after the series ended, 10 months ago in April last year.

Shortly after their split, Fincham participated in E4 series Celebs Go Dating.

Celebrities and other Love Island stars congratulated Fincham after his announcement, with his former co-star Eyal Booker who expressed his shock and wrote: “Whaaattt !!! Congratulations bro! I wish you health and happiness. You become the best father. “

Dr. Alex George, who also participated in Love Island 2018, wrote: “I am so fascinated for you. Let me know if you, mom or baby need a mate.”

