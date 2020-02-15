A former love interest from Prince Harry reportedly killed himself in England.

According to The Sun, former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was found dead in her London apartment after her suicide. She was just 40 years old.

Flack was reportedly expected to go to court next month for attacking her exemplary friend Lewis Burton,

A family statement on Saturday said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on February 15th.

“We would like to ask the press to respect family privacy during this difficult time.”

As Cosmo previously reported, Flack and Prince Harry became an item in 2009 after being introduced by my mutual friends.

But Flack revealed that they had to cancel it when the media found out.

The TV personality wrote in her memoir Storm in a C Cup: “It is so unlikely to meet a prince that it would be strange not to recognize him. As soon as the story came out, it was that. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit rough. “

Prince Harry is known to have married another woman with TV credits, Suits Star Meghan Markle,

Flack had a busy love life. In 2011, she dated a boy toy, One Direction Hunk Harry Styles,

She was 31 years old at the time and co-hosted The Xtra Factor Olly Murs, while the then 17-year-old Harry had finished second on the reality TV show with One Direction the year before.

Flack wrote that they were trying to keep their relationship private, but Styles was photographed when she left her house in the morning.

Flack recently fell in love with Burton, 27, and was alleged to have attacked him.

However, he denied that CPS continued to prosecute Flack.

Burton was not seriously injured.

Now fans are reported to be angry with CPS, who reportedly refused to listen to warnings that Flack was at a vulnerable time.

Former tennis player Burton had wished the beauty a happy Valentine’s Day on social media yesterday and expressed his love.

The day before her death, the sacked Love Island presenter posted a photo kissing her dog Ruby.

Lewis reportedly learned of his lover’s suicide while enjoying a ski vacation with friends. He is now returning to the UK.

Flack also leaves her parents Christine and Ian, brother Paul and sisters Elizabeth and Jody.

Flack had to resign as the host of Love Island after her arrest for allegedly attacking Lewis in Islington, north London on December 12th.

But she had declared her innocence and vowed to clarify her name.

In addition to her fame on Love Island in the UK and the reality show’s weekly spin-off show Aftersun, she won the 12th Strictly Come Dancing series with her pro partner in 2014 Pasha Kovalev,

Dancing with the Stars in the USA is based on the British show.