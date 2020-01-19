Love Island star and ex-cop Mike Boateng are being examined by GMP ... his family says he didn't do anything wrong

advertisement

Mike Boateng, a star from Love Island and a former Greater Manchester police officer, is examined by his former force after “allegations” have been made against him.

But his family has tried to defend him and claims that the claims against him are wrong.

They also claimed that he was racist when he worked as a police officer at GMP.

The men. asked the troupe to comment on the family’s racism allegations, which were posted on the reality TV subscriber’s social media accounts and shared many thousands of times.

A GMP spokesman said: “In 2019 allegations were made against an official that are currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Branch.

“It is inappropriate to make further comments during the ongoing investigation.”

No further explanation has been given.

Greater Manchester Police

(Image: MEN)

According to the Daily Mirror, the allegations are a driving force, although GMP has not officially confirmed it.

In the social media posts on Instagram and Twitter, Mike’s family said they were “disappointed with the response from the Greater Manchester police to these allegations.”

“Mike no longer works for the Greater Manchester police force since he resigned after making introductory videos in preparation for Love Island.

“Mike showed nothing but commitment to GMP.”

They said he was “discriminated against by officers” and resigned “after he decided to go to Love Island”.

The statement went on to claim that “if any of the stories to be published were true,” he would have been fired, which he was not.

His family said the allegations were wrong

(Image: ITV)

The Love Island winter series is currently broadcast on ITV2.

The 12 single men and women hope to take their chance to win £ 50,000.

Mike – who played for the Eagley Football Club in Bolton – was confusingly introduced by the show as “London Police Officer”.

It then turned out that he actually worked for GMP, but gave up the troupe before the show started.

In his video introduction he said: “My name is Mike, I am 24 years old and I am a cop from London.

“I’ve been mistaken for a stripper many times, but let me say I’m not a stripper, I just make the uniform look good.

The winter series is currently on air

(Image: PA)

“I think it is illegal to be as sexy as I am, so if I see someone as sexy as I am, they are likely to be locked up.

“Although I’ve turned my head in the past, I can assure every girl in the villa that they can definitely trust me.

“I’ll be the guy, Officer Mike, to lean on.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said to the Director General: “Mr. Boateng is no longer a GMP officer.

“He had been at GMP for less than three years and left the organization before joining the show.

“Mr. Boateng expressed his wish to attend the show.

“However, as the incumbent official, he was advised that attending a reality TV show would be a conflict of interest, so Mr. Boateng made the decision to withdraw from GMP.”

