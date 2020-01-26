Love Island fans are amazed at Shaughna's four-stone weight loss transformation

advertisement

She has conquered hearts on Love Island with her straight lines and Shaughna Phillips has now thrilled fans with her weight loss journey before entering the villa.

Fans who visit her Instagram have been overwhelmed by relapse snapshots showing Shaughna’s body transformation.

In November 2019, Shaughna, who works with Manchester scaffolding company Callum Jones on the ITV2 dating show, posted side-by-side photos that recorded her journey to weight loss from 2016 to 2019.

“Persistence, not perfection,” she described the trip.

“Amazing!” praised a fan.

“Nice change,” said another

“Omg,” commented another fan.

“Woah,” wrote another next to the photos.

Shaughna, an official from the London Democratic Service, reported to the villa in South Africa about her four stone weight loss.

In 2018, she also posted photos side by side to show her lean transformation on Instagram: “If I did that for you, I have nothing more to prove, but that’s for me.”

25-year-old Shaughna and 23-year-old Callum are the favorites to win the £ 50,000 prize for the Love Island winter series after their meeting from day one.

Things were rocky to begin with after model Connagh Howard showed interest in her.

Then Newcastle beauty queen Rebecca Gormley tried to get to know Callum better, until Shaughna put an end to it by helping to write a note warning the newcomer.

