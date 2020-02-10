Love is already in the air, we can feel it, we can feel it 💃. This year’s Valentine’s Day will be different, not only because it is the feast of love, but because apparently this time men had a social media meeting where they decided they would not accept singlets and boxers from their partners year.

In fact, they also banned shoes and cufflinks – expect when you meet thousands of Naira, of course.

Women are not excluded either; You have banned flowers as gifts. Do you want to chop flowers? In fact, no longer KFC or Chicken Republic or even chocolates. Not that you shouldn’t buy it before saying that it’s BellaNaija who said you shouldn’t take your wife out, but they also want tangible (which is automatically expensive) gifts. So you can take them to Santorini or buy 150,000 Naira fabrics, or you know … expensive stuff.

Joking aside …

There is so much hoolabaloo about Valentine’s Day and the exchange of gifts between couples. There are so many suggestions on what to buy, where and when, and what not. There is so much preparation in the air and you are likely to save all the money you got just to buy your partner the gift they will never forget in their lives.

Calm …

Buying extravagant Valentine’s Day gifts is great, but buying gifts you can afford is bigger. Before we condemn those who buy “cheap” chocolates, wristwatches or perfumes, we must first look at the economic status of the majority of Nigerians.

Let’s bring this back:

An estimated 90 million Nigerians currently live in dire poverty. This means that these people do not have access to basic amenities such as living, clothing, food, water, toilets, electricity, etc. These people live below $ 1 a day, which is equivalent to only 355 naira. According to statistics from 2009, 92.1% of Nigerians live below US $ 5, which corresponds to 1,775 Naira per day. As of 2018, 152 million Nigerians lived below $ 2 a day, which is equivalent to 710 naira.

In case you are wondering, the majority of Nigerians have no money, everyone just manages their lives. It is important to remember that although it may sound sweet to a lady to buy PS4 for her husband or for a man who takes his wife on vacation, many people do not have this money.

Well, this article is not for those who actually have the money, but on purpose with tight fists, it is for those who are broke. Take it or leave it, Nigeria is a poor country and many Nigerians are broke, we cannot go on being classics and set standards that are unattainable. It is admirable to dream of buying the world for your spouse, but it is realistic to set your Valentine’s goals in accordance with your income and current pocket size.

In Nigeria, where some graduates earn only 27,000 naira – in fact some earn even less – we cannot afford to mock certain gifts – especially chocolates and shirts.

So can you afford a shirt and pants? Then buy it. If you have a considerate partner, he would understand that you can afford it. Shebi is it the thought that counts? If they are earrings that you can definitely afford, buy them. And if you can do everything possible and give your partner the world with all the people in it, then do so. Don’t just borrow money to buy expensive gifts, because if Kasala bursts, it’s your own fault.

We have had many cases of people going to extremes to give their partner a gift, and then everything went south from there. If you have to go to the end of the world to buy an extravagant gift for your partner, it may be time to evaluate your relationship. Relationships are not meant to exhaust you. You also have time every day to celebrate your spouse and prove that you love him.

Social media has made everyone look rich (even if your mouth is dry), and some people are already worried that the “intended” gifts aren’t worth it, calm down … they are. As long as you are not deliberately stingy and these gifts come from a heart full of love, you can get started.