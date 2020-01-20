Love, evaluation, recruitment and development: Swinney built Clemson inside out

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-06 07: 01: 02.818

Swinney holds the Fiesta Bowl trophy

Clemson head coach

Dabo Swinney loves his players and he loves his job. And for those who think Swinney is one of the coaches who are always on the lookout for greener pastures, Swinney believes in blooming where you planted them.

advertisement

And he loves where it was planted.

Swinney has won two national championships in the past three seasons and will fight for third place next Monday when his tigers compete against LSU in the Superdome in New Orleans. Clemson has won five conference championships in a row and the Tigers appear in college football playoffs for the fifth time in a row.

Yes, the Tigers recruit like everyone else in the nation, but Clemson’s success is based more on what happens outside the field than on it. It’s all about relationships.

“We serve your heart, not your talent. Our program is about what’s best for players, ”said Swinney this week. “Sometimes players don’t like what’s best for the players. There is an old saying that unrelated rules lead to rebellion. We have relationships, transparency and we communicate a lot of trust, respect and communication. We have built up a family atmosphere. It is very real and real and you cannot fabricate it.

“We talk about appreciation. We teach leadership of the servants. Nobody is better than anyone else. How can you beautify someone’s day? It depends not only on the participants, but also on the intentions of the participants. ”

It’s also about making sure that every player uses their educational opportunities and that everyone deserves what they get.

“It’s about qualifying our players and equipping them with the tools they need to be successful on and off the field. It’s about making sure they have a great experience and winning, but it’s in that order, ”said Swinney. “The boys know that we are constant, fair and the best player is playing. You are not authorized. When building a culture, don’t base it on aspiration and base it not on what people did last year, but on today. And it’s about having that windshield mentality. It’s always about what’s next. We learn and grow from what’s in the rearview mirror, but there’s a reason why it can be very small. And this windshield is big. I start over every year.

“I tell Trevor (Lawrence): ‘Hey, you were great last year. Brilliant. You’ll have to earn the job again, right, because that’s the way it is. “This is our culture and people buy it and it creates competition and it eliminates complacency.”

Swinney wants to see change – from the inside out.

“I have always told our team that we will change Clemson, but we will do it inside out. We cannot be distracted by things that we do not control or that we have never done, or things that people say we cannot do, ”said Swinney. “If we change it, it will go inside out if we stay focused and have the right faith. And that’s exactly what happened to our program. We focus on a great program – we don’t just focus on a great team. “

He then said that he did not want to build a program based on junior college players or transfers. He wants to do this through evaluation, recruitment and development.

“So many people who compromise and take shortcuts to have a great team. I don’t sign JUCO players or transfers, ”said Swinney. “My mindset is that I want to develop through the design. I don’t want to be lazy in our review. We will evaluate and develop them further. “

Swinney loves what he does and he loves where he is – Clemson.

“I love what I do, I love where I am, and I love my players,” said Swinney. “I have three sons, but I made all these boys my sons. I was a player and I understand how difficult it is. But my whole philosophy of coaching is that I’m more interested in the 30 year old version of them than the 18 to 22 year old version of them. That’s how I want to deal with it. I’m just trying to lead with love and wisdom. I’m tough on these guys, but I love them and they know that. ”

Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson’s future in 2020

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons officially announces the NFL decision

advertisement