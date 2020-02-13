It takes an extremely brave director to re-shoot a 2009 film like Love Aaj Kal, especially given that Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone’s star met with mixed reactions at the box office 11 years ago.

But Imtiaz Ali was probably supported by some kind of casting coup – in the 2020 version, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan can be seen alongside her alleged one-time friend Kartik Aaryan. The duo plays star-crossed lovers Zoe and Veer – she is a headstrong, extremely career-oriented 22-year-old with a lot of emotional baggage and he, an idealistic software programmer who does not believe in a compromise relationship like the one his parents have.

Veer and Zoe seem to inhabit two different universes in many ways, so their great romance just doesn’t add up. In fact, Raghu (Randeep Hooda), the owner of the shared workspace where the duo meets, constantly reminds us that Zoe and Veer actually have a relationship.

The narrative structure that shifts between Udaipur between 1990 and Mumbai in 2020 to demonstrate love over the centuries actually only reinforces the message that love is never perfect and that warts and everything have to be taken and run with. This is a lesson that takes two and a half hours to learn, and is also nudged by an emotional raghu who doesn’t want her to make the same mistakes he made in the past. The first romance between Raghu (an extremely gauche Kartik Aaryan) and Leena (a spot about the casting of the newcomer Arushi Sharma) from the 90s, which her friends call “Romeo and Juliet from Udaipur”, seems to be much more reliable than the urban high-gloss interactions between Zoe and Veer.

Like all Imtiaz Ali films, the songs are pretty soulful, especially Arijit Singh’s Haan Mein Galat. Sara and Veer form a visually appealing couple on the dance floor in the twist number that was revived from the old film.

If you’re a fan of Kartik Aaryan or Sara Ali Khan, there are enough of both to keep you on the screen. Sara in particular is a great on-screen presence, even though she works for the camera most of the time and is so over the top that you want to ask her to take it easy. But for an exciting story, you’d better look elsewhere.

Dear Aaj Kal serves as a superficial testimony to modern romanticism – if modern love looks and feels like this, no thanks, we don’t want any of it. The film is rated over 15 in the UAE, and many of the intimate scenes between the main couple have been cut off, resulting in a slightly disjointed screenplay.

Dear Aaj Kal

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Occupation: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma

Rating: 2.5 out of 5