The Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes prepares its annual celebration for the anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady, which took place in the small French town in 1858. The four-day festival starts this weekend, February 8th to 11th.

The celebration honors a series of apparitions of the Blessed Virgin that appeared to St. Bernadette Soubirous over a period of 6 months from February 11 to July 16, 1858. During this time there were 18 apparitions and this year’s theme: “I am the Immaculate Conception” emerged from the words Our Lady addressed to St. Bernadette in the 16th apparition.

More than 700 pilgrim directors and hospitality presidents from around the world are expected to attend the annual Lourdes celebration. This year’s guest speaker is Mgr. Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of New Evangelization, to discuss the topic of the event.

The festival begins on Saturday, the 8th, and the four-day meeting will be full of presentations from priests and academics, as well as workshops to facilitate pilgrimages. Every day offers different opportunities to participate in the Mass, and each night there will be a torchlight prayer of the Rosary.

The celebration in Lourdes coincides with World Day of the Sick, which was celebrated on February 11th – the feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes – by Pope John Paul II in 1992. World Day of the Sick, a Catholic observation, is just around the corner from the heart of the Sanctuary of Lourdes, home to pilgrims from around the world who seek healing in the wondrous waters.

This year Pope Francis asked for the XXV. World Day of the Sick “generous gestures” for the sick, poor, excluded and everyone who “bends under the load”, as well as for the doctors who work tirelessly for their help. He offered them a message of comfort and hope to continue their work on the path that the Lord Jesus had taken at Mary’s intercession.

This weekend the sanctuary is expecting around 45,000 pilgrims who are sick or disabled to intercede as part of the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. Mass offered by Mgr. Fisichella will be available as well as worship and a blessing to the sick.

While the feast day is celebrated in February, the greater time of pilgrimage for the sanctuary opens in April. This season starts with several highly anticipated events, such as:

April 5 to 8: The FRAT, Pilgrimage, on which 10,000 young people from Ile-de-France on the topic “There is no greater love than to lay down his life.”

April 6th to 13th: 1. Pilgrimage “Simon of Cyrene” on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the association, which founded 12 shared apartments for the disabled in France.

11th-18th April: HCPT (Handicapped Children’s Pilgrimage Trust) English-language pilgrimage for disabled children

For more information, visit the sanctuary’s website.