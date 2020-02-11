With almost all of the pitching staff from the team that has completed the deepest post-season of the program, Louisville will start in first place on Friday in three of the six most important surveys.

Defending champion Vanderbilt lost six normal players, but is at the top of the other polls, largely because he delivers Austin Martin’s first possible draft pick and sensation Kumar Rocker after the season.

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell welcomes the high expectations.

“If six of your top 8 arms come back and you finish third in the country and you have good position players, you think we are likely to get a pretty high rank this year,” said McDonnell. “Before Christmas we tried to prepare for the children what the rest of the country would think about us. You have to be mature in how you handle it. “

Reid Detmers, the pitcher of the Atlantic Coast Conference of 2019, Bobby Miller and Luke Smith make up the weekend rotation. Everyone started games in the College World Series. The Cardinals have also proven themselves in Michael Kirian.

Third base team Alex Binelas, a newcomer who was All-American last year, is among the five position players who are back from a 51:18 team.

The Cardinals lost all three games with Vanderbilt last year, two of them in the CWS. The last was a bracket finale where the Commodores scored two goals for a 3-2 win in the ninth inning.

The teams have a regular season game on May 5th in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt has two of the biggest names in college game in Martin and Rocker.

Martin played mostly on third base last year, but can play shortstop or even outfield. He flirted with 400 last year and ended up with 392. He is in line to join Atlanta Braves shortstop and ex-Vandy star Dansby Swanson as number 1 in the draft picks.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound rocker won 12 games as a freshman, hit 19 while throwing the first no-hitter in the NCAA Super Regionals, and was the CWS Most Outstanding Player. Rocker will likely remain number 2 with Mason Hickman (9-0, 2.05 ERA) changing from Sunday to Friday.

Vanderbilt set a winning record at the Southeastern Conference with 59:12 and combined the league record with 13 players in the draft. Even with a revised outfield and new starters in first base and in the shortstop, the Commodores remain the team to beat. They open Friday in a rematch against CWS boss Michigan in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“You put that” V “star on your chest,” said Martin, “you’ll have a target on your back. That’s a given. Everyone wants to hit Vanderbilt no matter what happened last year. That’s just the mentality, that everyone has. “

No release is expected from one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Sun Devils competed against 310, met 94 Homer and averaged more than eight runs per game. Spencer Torkelson has gone 48 times in the past two years and has strong support. The Pac-12 favorites brought a top 10 recruitment class.

CAL STATE FULLERTON (27-26)

The Titans locked up coach Rick Vanderhook until 2024 before last season and then missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1992. For the first time in the 45-year history of the program, they were unable to win 30 games. Vanderhook has reorganized its coaching staff to lead a young team. The Titans are Big West’s pre-season favorites.

Mike Martin Jr. takes over for his father, the all-time college baseball winner, the team that brings back five position players, two starting pitchers and three relievers who performed in the CWS. Reese Albert, who, despite 18 missed games due to injury to nine Homer, is used to reinforce the offensive. Ten-game winner CJ Van Eyk is the ace of a strong pitching team.

The Gators won the fewest games since 2013 and have not managed to reach the CWS for the first time since 2014. The SEC trainers still selected the gators to take second place at the conference. The main focus is on the starters Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich – figureheads for Florida’s fights on the hill (5.37 ERA) – and the esteemed newcomer Hunter Barco. Six everyday players are back from a pop offensive.

The bulldogs will go as far as their jugs will take them. Emerson Hancock’s 1.99 ERA was the best a Georgia starter has had since 1977. Cole Wilcox improved over the course of his first season. In the SEC game he went 3: 1 with 2.57 ERA and 1.88 batting average of the opponent. In view of the top 3 players, the offensive is the biggest question.

The hurricanes have founded an NCAA region for the first time since 2016 and want to continue in Gino DiMare’s second year. The main culprits of a serious crime are back. Alex Toral met 24 of 85 homers in Miami. Brian Van Belle won 10 games in fifth year and anchored the pitching staff. The Canes are also looking forward to Chris McMahon, the second starter.

The Wolverines was the feel-good story of 2019. They made it to the CWS final on their first trip to Omaha since 1984, and their second place was their best since the team won the national title in 1962. Erik Bakich’s club has lost a few large bats, but a lot is expected from Jordan Nwogu and Jack Blomgren, among others. Jeff Criswell will be the # 1 starter, and Willie Weiss will be back the closer he gets.

Cowboys are about newcomers. The recruitment class was ranked 3rd, Kaden Polcovich is Big 12 Pre-Season Newcomer of the Year and Bryce Osmond is Pre-Season Newcomer of the Year. The switchable Polcovich hit 12 Homer in the northwest of the state of Florida and should start at the second base. Osmond is in line to start Cowboys # 2.

Tim Tadlock has coached four of his last six teams for the College World Series. The Red Raiders of 2019 made it into the last four. Tech is in third place and is the favorite on the Big 12. Dylan New Zealand, Brian Klein and Braxton Fulford form the core of an everyday line-up that should continue to perform despite the loss of some weakling. John McMillon, Micah Dallas and Clayton Beeter lead the pitching team.

Defending Pac-12 champion Bruins set school records with 52 wins and 24 conference wins. They were also number 1 in the NCAA tournament and lost an exciting, cross-regional home game against CWS runner-up Michigan. There are many talents returning, led by the Americans Garrett Mitchell and Holden Powell, and a top five recruitment class.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

