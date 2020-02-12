Of the crimes committed by black metal musicians during the turbulent second wave of the genre, the burning of some of Norway’s old churches has drawn particular attention from fans. The image of a burning church feels dramatic and symbolic, certainly compared to, for example, stabbing a gay man in a park or murdering the head of your label. Unfortunately, this has led to Black Metal fans acting as imitators – as is the case with a Louisiana man who recently admitted to predominantly burning black churches to gain Black Metal credibility.

On Monday (February 10), 22-year-old Holden Matthews pleaded guilty to setting fire to three predominantly black Baptist congregations last year in order to increase his credibility as a black metal musician, according to the Department of Justice.

The fires occurred over a 10-day period in March and April 2019 and completely destroyed three St. Landry Parish churches in the Cajun and Creole community in Louisiana. The churches all had mostly black congregations, but were empty during the fires and no one was injured.

“Matthews admitted to have set fire to the religious character of these buildings to improve his profile as a ‘black metal’ musician by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s,” the Department of Justice said in an explanation.

READ THIS: When you burn a church, you don’t learn anything from black metal

Matthews, the son of a Louisiana MP, was a member of the black metal band Vodka Vultures. He said he uploaded pictures and videos of the church fires to Facebook.

“Matthews admitted that he had taken these photos and videos in real time on his phone when he saw these churches burning and that he had posted them on Facebook to promote himself in the Black Metal community,” said the DOJ ,

While Matthew’s crimes appear to be sonic, his methods felt particularly disturbing and threatening in the American South. Church fires were widespread during the Jim Crow era, and so such attacks raise the story of racist crime.

Matthews, who comes from Opelousas, was arrested in April 2019 after the remains of a petrol can led the police back to him. In court, he pleaded guilty to three violations of the Church Arson Prevention Act (a federal hate crime) and one to using fire to commit a federal crime, along with six government charges. He is sentenced on May 22 to federal charges and on May 26 to charges between 10 and 70 years in prison.

READ THIS: 18 of the nastiest songs that aren’t metal