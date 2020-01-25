Louis Tomlinson says he wasn't ready for a long break from One Direction

advertisement

Louis Tomlinson said that he was not ready for “how long” a One Direction interruption lasted, and that he felt “a little furious” when the decision was made.

The singer-songwriter and his co-stars Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan divorced together after five years in 2016 as one of the world’s largest boys’ bands, and Tomlinson said the temporary split struck him “like a ton of rocks”. .

However, he said he hopes that someday a reunion will take place so that they can all relive the “magical” experience of the band.

I find it too magical for all of us to never do it again

Tomlinson, 28, told The Independent: “We had done so much work in a short time, so a break was inevitable.

“But I don’t think I was ready for how long. We had a band meeting and everyone just said,” Maybe we are going to be on the back burner “and I was a little bit mad about that at the time.

“It actually struck me like a ton of stones.”

Tomlinson, who will soon be releasing his debut solo album Walls, said he thinks the word hiatus is “a stupid f ****** word”, and adds that none of the One Direction members “really know” or they will reform.

However, he added: “I just know what my belly says and my belly says that we will get back together at some point.

“I think it’s too magical for all of us to never do it again.” Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan from One Direction in 2014 (Ian West / PA)

One Direction, former band member Zayn Malik, was formed in 2010 on The X Factor.

They then scored great success globally and became one of the biggest boybands in history, with four British number one albums and four in the US, with a reported total sale of 50 million records.

The charts, known from hits such as Best Song Ever, Steal My Girl and What Makes You Beautiful, started different world trips during their time together before they started their indefinite interruption in early 2016.

Despite the pressure to become famous so quickly and at such a young age, Tomlinson said they “always had control over our destination”.

He said that being in the band and all that goes with it was “like a medicine,” and added, “It’s that feeling of heightened emotion and being manic every day, and the hysteria.

“Although you could complain about it, none of us said,” No, we don’t want to do that. “We were just in it. We loved it.”

