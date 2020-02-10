We browse the vault of Far Out Magazine to offer you a very special performance of Lou Reed’s nostalgic journey into the past: “Coney Island Baby”. The Velvet Underground played it in 1984 at the Capitol Theater for the grateful crowd.

Those familiar with Lou Reed and his gigantic contribution to music may be aware of Metal Machine Music, recorded in 1975, the most conscious thumb in the music industry. However, fewer people would know about Reed’s return to mainstream the following year, the brilliant Coney Island Baby.

Metal Machine Music consisted of 64 unbearable minutes of scratchy feedback without melodies or lyrics within a mile. It has been observed that Reed intentionally tightened the record industry. When he returned in 1976, it seemed like things had changed and Reed reinstated the subversive pop sensibilities that had made him and the Velvet Underground one of the most influential bands of the 1960s.

The eight-track album was a return to shape, and something happened on the title track that Reed had never seen before. The singer looked back rather than driving forward. In the song, Reed recalls that he had attended high school before fame landed on his doorstep, but how much he still craved the limelight and always wanted to “play football for the coach”.

“Remember that the city is a fun place,” he sings about his hometown. “Something like a circus or a sewer.” This message spread on Reed’s tour of the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York in 1984. While this version of the track moves away from the touching studio recording and instead the emotions run freely through the speakers.

Reed and Robert Quine whine on the guitar to provide a far more powerful sound that accompanies the hazy images of yesteryear. Reed smashes the instrument and lets the development of his sound deliver the perfect allegory of the track.

The transformer singer once called “Coney Island Baby” an explanation. “When I say that I’m a Coney Island baby at the end of this song, it’s like I haven’t let up an inch,” he said to Rolling Stones Mikal Gilmore in 1979. “

See how Lou Reed gives an impressive picture of the past with this breathtaking performance of “Coney Island Baby” in 1984 at the Capitol Theater.

