Lou Reed, the center of The Velvet Underground and the inexhaustible advocate of alternative American pop, had an insatiable appetite for music. He gobbled it up in volume and considered songwriting to be one of the higher art forms.

Out of love for the literary brains of his hometown of New York at the time, such as Ginsberg, Selby and Burroughs, Reed picked up his guitar to write poetic pop songs, not only for Velvet Underground, but also as the main songwriter of Pickwick Records. He later told SPIN magazine: “To be able to achieve what they did in such a small space with such simple words. I thought if you could do what these writers did and get it on drums and guitar you would have the best in the world. ”

While Reed channeled his literary influences lyrically, he drew sound from another pool of influences such as classic soul, doo-wop, rhythm and blues, folk, jazz and early rock and roll. The use of all of these valuable materials in Reed’s brain crucible always melted into the finest gold pop songs.

“I always go out and get the latest Dylan album,” Reed said once about his contemporaries. “Bob Dylan can turn a sentence, man. Like his last album [Down in the Groove], his selection of songs. “Driving 90 miles an hour in a dead end” – I would give anything if I could have written that. Or the other, “Rank strangers for me”. The key word there is rank. “

Reed added, “Dylan is always turning me over … the type of phrase that knocks me over is that of Dylan. For linguistic reasons, Dylan still kills me to this day.”

These different influences are of course reflected in Reed’s favorite albums, an interesting mix of retro classic and vintage avant-garde from the soul of the American pop landscape. On a rather unkempt sheet of paper, Reed wrote down his “best albums of all time”, which he submitted in 1999 for a magazine interview.

Loud Reed’s Top 10 Favorite Albums:

Turn of the century, Ornette Coleman Tilt by Scott Walker / Belle by Al Green / Anything by Jimmy Scott Blood on the trail, Bob Dylan Little Richard’s special series Hank Williams’ singles Harry Smith Anthology Does your house have lions, Roland Kirk? Stay with me baby, Lorraine Ellison Mother, John Lennon Oh Superman, Laurie Anderson & USA

Reed used not only the influence of those before him, but also those after him, always desperate to find a new way to spread his message. He experimented with music to the end. Reed pushed the envelope wherever he went and still found his favorite spot in the sour candied eye of the American dream.

