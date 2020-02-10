The federal prosecutor published the allegedly fraudulent resume Lori Loughlindaughter Olivia Jade Giannulli submitted to the University of Southern California.

The resume, which was part of a plethora of documents made available to the public and obtained from Us Weekly on Monday, February 10, states that YouTubers [20] are “highly talented and both in boats for men and women.” was also successful for women ”. Authorities have insisted that neither Olivia Jade nor Bella Giannulli rowing experience

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Lori Loughlin take part in the unforgettable evening of the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Los Angeles on February 27, 2018. Jim Smeal / Shutterstock

The document also claims that Olivia Jade won two gold medals in the San Diego Crew Classic regatta in 2014 and 2016, and a silver medal in 2015. In addition, she had won various other school medals in her four years in high school, in addition to listing her skills as “awareness, organization, direction, and governance.”

At the end of the resume, the social media personality claims that her sister, Bella, 21, “is currently on our [USC] roster and filling the position of our # 4 boat.”

Loughlin, 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in March 2019 for allegedly paying $ 500,000 in bribes in exchange for their daughters being hired as team recruits at the prestigious University of Los Angeles. She pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy the following month, and brought up the same bribery lawsuit brought against her in October. Bella and Olivia Jade are no longer registered with USC.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are leaving the John Joseph Moakley Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019 after filing charges as part of a nationwide cheat program for college admissions. CJ GUNTHER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Rick SingerThe alleged head behind the nationwide admission scandal for colleges has been working with federal investigators since September 2018. He pleaded guilty in March 2019 and faces a prison sentence of up to 65 years and a fine of $ 1.25 million.

Olivia Jade returned to her YouTube roots in December after an eight-month hiatus. She told her nearly two million followers that “she was not legally allowed to speak about the case” and “wanted to continue.”

Felicity Huffman was also indicted in March 2019. She pleaded guilty to paying $ 15,000 to improve her daughter Sophia’s SAT, and then served 11 days in prison.

