Lori Loughlin's daughters are called as witnesses in college

advertisement

Lori Loughlindaughters Bella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, is called to testify in a college admissions case if her mother does not change her plea, a source tells us exclusively.

Olivia Jade Giannulli’s most controversial quotes

“Lori has learned from the legal department that the United States Attorney General will use her daughters as star witnesses to get a conviction,” the source said. The 55-year-old actress’s daughters had turned her world upside down when her parents were charged. “

advertisement

The source notes that Loughlin “asked if anything could be done to prevent the girls from testifying.”

“She was told there was nothing unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty,” the source said. “Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution.”

Everything we know about college admissions fraud

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli Www.mjfriendship.de/de/index.php?op…=view&id=167 Neither of them pleaded guilty to fraud, money laundering or bribery because they supposedly paid for the admission of the 21 year old daughter Bella, and the 20-year-old Olivia as a crew member at the University of Southern California, although she wasn’t at the. sports are involved.

Lori Loughlin leaves hand in hand with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, after a federal court hearing on August 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Philip Marcelo / AP / Shutterstock

“The girls seem to understand the seriousness of the situation and take it very seriously. The prosecutor is planning to ask Bella about the photo she took on a rowing machine before she was admitted, ”the source said. “Bella did it on instructions from her parents.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The source adds that the up-and-coming actress and YouTubers “could make the fifth change if their lawyers recommend it” and refuse to testify. (The fifth amendment states that “no one can be held responsible for any capital or other notorious crime unless a grand jury is charged or charged.”)

The source concluded: “They don’t want to be in the crosshairs of this mess anymore than they already are.”

A second source previously told us that Bella and Olivia were upset with their mother for withdrawing a plea deal in November 2019. “She knows that she has damaged her daughters’ lives and reputation so much and that a process would only make it worse,” the source said at the time.

While both girls are no longer enrolled in USC, Olivia – who had lost a lucrative makeup deal with Sephora due to the scandal – returned to YouTube last month after not posting videos to her nearly two million subscribers for eight months ,

“Obviously, I’ve been away for a very long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say just because I know it’s something that needs to be addressed.” the beauty influencer said back in her first video. “Unfortunately, it’s also the reason why I didn’t know exactly when to go back to YouTube, but the reason is that I’m not legally authorized to speak about something that is going on.”

After sharing a daily makeup tutorial on December 17, she went dark again on YouTube.

“Olivia’s lawyer advises us what content and topics Olivia can safely discuss,” an insider told us in December.

The insider added, “Prosecutors could ask Olivia about her decision to return to social media.”

advertisement