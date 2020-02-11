New court documents were released in the Lori Loughlin trial, including her daughter’s false resume. Loughlin is accused of using a massive bribe to have her daughters admitted to the USC as team athletes, although none of them have ever participated in the sport. Now the public can see the student athlete profile with which Olivia Jade Giannulli entered the school.

Loughlin’s younger daughter Olivia was admitted to the University of Southern California on the grounds that she was a gold medal helmsman in team sports. In her student profile published by CNN it says: “She is highly talented and has been successful on both men’s and women’s boats.”

See the court files here.

The profile also states that Olivia won two gold medals at the San Diego Crew Classic – one in 2014 and one in 2016. She also claims that she participated in Boston’s chief of the Charles Regatta in 2016 and 2017 “Awareness, Organization , Direction and control. “

None of this is true, as those who followed this case last year may recall. According to prosecutors, Olivia Jade had never been in the crew and did not participate in the sport when she was with the USC.

Prosecutors say the wrong student athlete profile was created by Rick Singer, the thought leader who organized dozens of college bribes that were uncovered last year. Many of the arrested wealthy parents plead guilty, but Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli fight the case.

Singer’s strategy to bring wealthy young people to universities is called the “side door”. He pleaded guilty to fighting conspiracies and other related allegations.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying Singer $ 500,000 to take their children through the “side door.” The profile was filed in a file to counter the couple’s allegation that prosecutors are withholding evidence in their case. It was reportedly submitted to the USC Subcommittee on Athletics in 2017 by a former track and field officer from Donna Heinel School. The committee approved Olivia’s conditional approval based on the document.

So far, Olivia and her sister Isabella have not been accused of any crime, although the file also contains pictures of them on indoor rowing machines that Giannulli Singer sent via email for the profile. It is still unclear whether they did not know the alleged bribes at all.

Olivia was an outstanding personality due to her status on social media at the beginning of the story. Before her parents’ arrest, she was a prominent influencer, with a large fan base on Instagram and YouTube, and lucrative brand partnerships. After a nine-month absence, she returned to YouTube in December.