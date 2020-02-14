Talk about a pity party!

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that they want to host a lavish bash to say goodbye to friends and family when found guilty of the shocking college bribery scandal.

“They say it’s a thank you to their loved ones for staying with them, but it’s really a shame party where they can drown their worries and let go one last time,” said an insider.

Although a representative of the actress tells Radar that “this information is completely wrong” and “there is no party”, the well-placed source announced that the couple “spends tens of thousands on live entertainment along with the best champagnes and gourmet Food that you can buy for money. “

As Radar has previously reported, 55-year-old Loughlin and 56-year-old Giannulli have pleaded not guilty of paying $ 500,000 in bribes to their daughters Bella and Olivia, both 20, to the University of Southern California bring.

The couple’s two girls were reportedly accepted as recruited helmsmen, even though they did not participate in the crew.

Now the 55-year-old former Fuller House star is “on a self-sabotage mission before her conviction,” which includes wild shopping spree, a source near Loughlin who previously said, “She seems to have given up and wants to just go down with a huge bang at this point. “

And throwing an expensive party is only part of the couple’s potential swan song.

“Lori and Mossimo think they can go out in style just as well and remember something nice when these cell doors slam,” said the insider.