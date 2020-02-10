Prosecutors have released a resume that they claim explains how one works Lori Loughlin and Mossimo GiannulliDaughters have sneaked into the University of Southern California.

The shocking document received from RadarOnline.com is edited and does not indicate whether the allegedly forged document was used for Bella or her sister Olivia.

According to the resume, one of the two was said to be a competitive rower with impressive qualifications, although it is believed that neither girl has ever actually participated in the sport.

The resume offers a number of skills: “Awareness, organization, direction, and governance.”

The November 2, 2017 document also states that one of the Giannulli sisters has participated in numerous competitions, including the 2017 Boston Regatta director in Boston and the San Diego Crew Classic.

