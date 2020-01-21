Lori Harvey pleads not guilty in the Hit & Run case

advertisement

Steve Harveys youngest wild child, Lori Harvey, has not pleaded guilty in her Hit & Run case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Your lawyer, Blair Berk, appeared on behalf of the 23-year-old to appeal.

A court hearing is scheduled for February 28.

As Radar had previously reported, Lori was arrested in Beverly Hills on October 20, 2019, when an eyewitness claimed the young model texted and drove when she crashed into another car.

The collision caused her Mercedes SUV to tip over, and luckily the man in the other car ran to help her and pulled her out of her vehicle.

Lori seemed dazed and tried to go home, but the police stopped her.

Then she performed FaceTimed with her famous father before being arrested on the spot at 9:48 p.m.

However, the police said that she was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Lori is charged with two crimes committed by the police that delay a police investigation.

At the time of the incident, people had been celebrating a Jewish festival called Succoth. Innocent viewers thought the crash was a terrorist attack.

Her famous father, 62, did not speak for her.

The model seems to be in a good mood since then. On the weekend of January 18, Lori published several photos of her in a bikini with her friends, including Jordyn Woods.

The group seemed to be enjoying a nice short break in Montegoy Bay, Jamaica.

She is currently with Rapper Future.

