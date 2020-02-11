Loretta Lynn is not the one to back away, and she doubles her comments that made the headlines when she said country music was dead.

“I still had a lot of talk last week about my thoughts on the state of country music,” wrote the 87-year-old country icon on Instagram. “I loved hearing from all of my fans and so many other artists. Let’s keep it, their country.”

She posts in response to comments Martina McBride recently gave in an interview on McBride’s podcast Vocal Point With Martina McBride.

“You already let it go,” Lynn said to McBride about the current state of country music. “I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to let some kind of music die. I don’t care what kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I find it too bad to let it die and I’m here to start feeding it. “

When McBride noticed that Lynn seemed “crazy”, Lynn replied, “Yes. I’m getting mad at it. I am. Because it’s ridiculous.”

Lynn is one of the most important and influential singer-songwriters in the history of country music. In 1960 she released her debut single “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl” and in 1967 landed her first hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin” (With Lovin in mind) has placed 16 # 1 hits over the years.

Lynn has been active in music in recent years despite a number of health obstacles. She suffered a stroke in May 2017 and broke her hip in January 2018. Lynn delayed the release of her latest album “Wouldn’t It Be Great” for health reasons, but finally released it in September 2018. The legend I felt good enough to live at her 87th birthday concert in April 2019 with a group of All -Star guests sing “Coal Miner’s Daughter”.

