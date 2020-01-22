Lord Peter Mandelson gives a first overview of the Labor Leadership Race in Great Britain

advertisement

Lord Mandelson, a colleague of the British Labor Party.

Lord Peter Mandelson, the former British Secretary of State for Trade and Industry, has entered the Labor Party leadership competition and suggests that the best candidate should come from the center of the party.

For the first time, the peer spoke about the candidates, which included Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy. The candidate who should win is the one who is best able to lead the party to victory in the future. “

Mandelson, who participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos [Switzerland] and is co-founder and chairman of the strategic consulting firm Global Counsel, declined to support a particular candidate.

He added, “You have to build a bridge to the future. That’s all I would say. I don’t like individuals.”

The successful candidate will be announced on April 4. Union leader Jeremy Corbyn said he will step down after his party suffered the worst election defeat in 84 years in December 2019.

Corbyn took Labor into the more extreme left from a successful center-left party that won three elections under Tony Blair and promised radical economic and economic reforms.

Party members have to decide whether to support a Corbyn-style candidate or a candidate who wants a more progressive stance from the center to the left.

This article is part of the Barron Group’s ongoing reporting on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

