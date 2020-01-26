advertisement

Griffith College Templeogue

78

–

68

DBS Éanna

Griffith College Templeogue is Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup champion for the third time in five years.

The team saw the challenge of Dublin neighbors, DBS Éanna, winning 10 points last night, 78-68, at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Lorcan Murphy was in amazing form for Mark Keenan and ended the game with 33 points in an excellent MVP version.

Templeogue had heroes when it was needed, because with just over a minute to go on the clock in the fourth quarter, the combination of Josh Wilson, Neil Lynch and Daniel Heaney from Éanna brought the game back to just two points and the sold-out crowd were on the edge of their seats.

However, a higher experience, and Templeogue delivered, with Neil Randolph a huge three pointer tapping before Jason Killeen hit a huge two from deep to rebuild the pillow and from there they rode in style to victory.

“It is unbelievable!” Head coach Mark Keenan said afterwards.

“It was tense but it was sweet. They came back to us really hard and we looked a bit comfortable in a phase, but they really imposed it on us. The boys showed a lot of metal in the last two minutes, when it returned to two points. Lorcan was unreal, Jason Killeen made big shots, Darren Townes made his free throw and I’m just happy for the boys.

It is brilliant for the boys and the club. Fair play for both teams, but in the end our experience probably did us good.

The first half was really the Lorcan Murphy show, when the talented Templeogue player came to rest with no less than 28 points. Templeogue led the way from the start of the first, with Darren Townes, Jason Killeen and Murphy scoring all the early scores.

Mark Reynolds was the striking scorer for Éanna on the other hand, hit the first six of their opening points, but another Killeen jumpshot and an excellent steel and score from Townes sent Templeogue in an 8-15 early lead. Brilliant work by Éanna’s Joshua Wilson saw the gap narrow as he drove home a great layout, and this was followed by a well-taken score from Neil Lynch to reduce the gap to two points.

Murphy stole the show when the quarter ticked and defeated another six points, and despite scores from Stefan Zecevic and Reynolds again, Éanna trailed at the end of the first 19-24.

Murphy continued its explosive form when the second quarter started, after Murphy, after a Killeen jumpshot had taken Templeogue straight off the line, added the following eight points to a round of a 10-0 run for the cost of Mark Keenan . Reynolds broke the deadlock with another well-worked score and added a little later.

Éanna built on this momentum and added to the point, with Wilson and Zecevic knocking down big scores to close the gap immediately. Again it was Murphy who was present to turn the tide, with a fast four points home, while a massive Neil Randolph followed three hands. Neil Lynch just answered half in kind on the other side, but it was Templeogue who was still in charge 31-44.

Reynolds opened the score for Éanna in the third quarter, but Stephen James beat a three on the other side, and a big Killeen jumpshot created even more space between the teams and opened a 33-51 point lead. Lynch was ready to deliver Éanna at the other end, knocking down fantastic back-to-back three on either side of Townes’ opinion.

Wilson was also in the foreground for Éanna when they tried to climb back into the game, and he followed with two super drives, before Zecevic knocked down a huge three pointer to get the Éanna crowd up and the game back to a nine point fight.

Heaney was ready to drive them further, scored a big three points, but Puff Summers stepped up for Templeogue, hit a super faded jump shot and delivered an absolute blow to the buzzer with a three-pointer from deep to see Templeogue in a lead of 54-63 points to the last.

The scores were at a premium at the start of the fourth quarter, before Zecevic and Marko Tomic achieved two nice scores for Éanna. Free throws on the other hand kept Templeogue’s account ticking and with just over three minutes to play they looked comfortable with a lead of 58-69.

However, Éanna was not yet ready, and they brought a big Lynch score, followed by a great Wilson basket and bonus score. A huge score from Heaney, followed by a free throw suddenly had the game on a sharp point with just over a minute to play, Éanna now behind with only two points, 67-69.

Randolph and Killeen, however, took up the challenge in style, with Neil landing three moments later before Killeen followed a deep two and from there they continued to win at the end of the game.

