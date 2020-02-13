As Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb mentions, this film was actually a bit ahead of its time. The Rocketeer was one of the many films that came out on the big screen long before superhero films became famous, and something that could have been great if it had been released a little later. But despite the lackluster performance it showed at the box office in the early 1990s, it has continually achieved a pretty impressive cult over the years that has been astonishing. In fact, it was impressive enough for the movie to come back, though it’s more likely we’ll see it on Disney + than anywhere else, as the mouse house is more interested in adding it to the long list of features it already has on the streaming service. It’s likely that this is a much better idea, as at a time when the superhero films have managed to reach the current level they have at Rocketeer, it’s still a fan favorite, but it’s also a little dated, even though it still has a following. In a way, the hero is a much simpler version of Iron Man without weapons and with the only ability to fly. An important reason why it should be kept out of the regular cast is that it is also a historical piece, as happened in Howard Stark’s time when it was decided to be admitted into the same universe.

The idea that The Rocketeer can be included in the MCU is hard to imagine right now, but at Disney it’s important not to rule out anything. For a sequel, one can only hope that everyone who has the say agrees to stick to the period of time, maybe traveling a decade or two and keeping the rocket launcher as a character before the advent of the current heroes exists that we have now. It was a funny story about a man who didn’t really have many special features and happened to find an experimental rocket pack. So you can say that his status as a superhero was earned, but still not equal to many of the heroes out there today. Keeping that character in the past would definitely be a way to use it as a blueprint for other films, because if you look at it, the Rocketeer was nothing more than a guy in a leather jacket, helmet, and rocket backpack. It is possible that he could carry some smaller weapons, but anything else would be hard to believe because realism is important. Matt Kamen from Wired has something to say about the upcoming project.

It’s amazing that people have gotten so used to this film, even though it has been a film that many people have enjoyed since 1991, but like so many others, it was almost forgotten when the next big thing came out and for years after that it was at best a weak mention and didn’t really justify as much fanfare. Fortunately, there are still people who love some of the older films so much that they can hold onto those films with a persistent determination that keeps them alive and in the public eye. It’s hard to think of how many Disney titles there are that people don’t remember very well, but the list is quite long and for a while The Rocketeer has been a fairly permanent resident of this list, if only because of the people it didn’t really remember the movie well. If you can remember that it was a man who found a rocket pack built by Howard Hughes and used it to fight Nazis who had infiltrated Hollywood, you are doing pretty well as this is a large part of the Is history. If you can also remember that his mechanic friend made detailed plans for the package, so after its destruction you are likely to be a fan and have been waiting for this day for a while.

This time, as if you couldn’t guess it yet, part of the rocket launcher will be taken over by a young black woman during the Cold War, or so the summary continues here. The change isn’t the worst it could be, but it’s enough to get a person to roll their eyes as we sit down and wonder how many stories the swap treatment will get. Hopefully the story will stay the way people remember it, because at this point it is still something to be proud of being a fan favorite.