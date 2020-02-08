Vanessa Bryant posted a cute video of her youngest daughter with the late Kobe Bryant, commenting that her baby, Capri, “looks exactly like” her late sister Gianna.

The mother of four 37-year-olds shared the video on Saturday February 8, teaching the 7-month-old how to stand.

“Do it again. Try again, mom, “Bryant said to her little girl who smiled as the late NBA star’s sister Sharia Bryant helped Capri to get up.

“Woo! Good job, Koko,” said Vanessa when Capri looked up at her mother and smiled and giggled. “Good girl, Mamacita. Good girl, sunshine. I love you.”

“My Koko Bean. It looks exactly like my Gigi, ”said Vanessa.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Capri Kobe Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant courtesy of Vanessa Bryant / Instagram

The sweet moment came almost two weeks after the 41-year-old NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, along with seven other passengers, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Gianna, nicknamed Gigi, went to a basketball game at Kobes Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks on January 26 with her father, two teammates, her parents, and a coach when the private helicopter reached a hill.

The former Los Angeles Laker player and his daughter will be remembered at a feast at the Staples Center in LA on February 24th. Vanessa commented on Instagram the meaning of the date that recognizes Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers, 2 and 24, while 20 referred to the “All-Star Years and the Number of Years Kob and I Were Together” Player related.

Kobe and Vanessa, who married in April 2001, also shared the daughters Natalia [17] and Bianka [3].

Vanessa paid tribute to Gianna earlier this week when the teen’s jersey number was retiring at her school.

“My Gianna,” she wrote an Instagram photo of a tribute to Gianna on Wednesday, February 5. “God, I miss you. I am so happy that I woke up for 13 years to see your beautiful face and amazing smile. I wish it was until my last breath. Mom loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant. “

