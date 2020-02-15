It is significant that the mention of a sequel to Aladdin says nothing about the return of Jafar, does it? This could be because the writers are still trying to find a creative way to bring the old story back to life more vividly, or it may be that they simply haven’t told it since the collective groan when Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb mentioned when people heard that Aladdin could get the live action treatment, this could possibly be even louder since the original, like many stories, ended with such a good grade that it was difficult to think of another film and then on another when the story was left with a very gratifying conclusion, especially when it came to the live action version. The spirit was released, the evil vizier was transformed into a spirit and sent far away, female empowerment was duly taken into account when Jasmine became Sultan, and the outsider got his day again when Aladdin became the hero who saved Agrabah. How could the end have been more perfect? There are certainly ways, but for a story like this, the idea that the spirit finds its way into the world with a woman he no less loves and with whom he has children, as the beginning of the story shows, was the end that we saw actually touch quite a bit. But it is Disney that we are dealing with. Every chance to make another profit and bring a lot of goods and marketing to the public was essential.

Sure, it’s cynical, but not in a way that promotes anything other than the need to tell an enjoyable story and then let it rest for a while. The direct video films that came out after the animated Aladdin were not really great or recognized, although Robin Williams was absent when Jafar returned and came back for the third film that featured Aladdin’s father of all people. Both were money grabbers on their own and both were amusing enough to watch, but still not the blockbusters that Aladdin was, as they somehow reinforced the idea of ​​sequels that a lot of people have gone on and on. This should have been recognized in a way that might have led those responsible to believe that something like this had been tried before and failed. Instead, they likely saw that it had been tried before and was ready to look at it from a different angle. This can-do spirit is great and everything, but letting a story rest for a while before delving into it is a big reason why some people are fed up with certain films and want to keep going instead of preparing for the experience again. This is an important reason why Disney felt the need to forego Star Wars films for the time being, as the oversaturation of the idea has exhausted many people and made them ready to simply rest when it comes to the whole story. Though not nearly the Star Wars epic, Aladdin is still a film big enough to rest for the moment and leave alone for a while to age a bit instead of being touted again like Disney Tried Make a few million more for something that feels rushed and doesn’t match the first film at all.

It is perfectly possible to disguise a story, and this can happen if the story is pushed too far and is not allowed to mature or rest before being used again and again. While it is obvious that the authors are researching other stories that could be used with Aladdin, it is also enough to think that one has to think about why they would not try to redesign the return if the entire cast is rumored Jafar returns, knocking it out of the park this time with a live performance that would get people to stand up and watch out for it this time. Instead, a direct release on DVD (since there is no idea if this movie is going to hit theaters yet) would be another reason to wonder why Disney can’t bring itself to understand that people are actually fed up with the movies who will pump them will go somewhere else for entertainment unless they are ready to come up with new and exciting ideas that may have something to do with the fans’ favorite characters but are not necessarily a story about them , It’s really a strange idea, but it could be one to look at if Disney ever gets tired of doing the same old thing.