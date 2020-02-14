PRAIRIE VILLIAGE, Kan. – They say love doesn’t cost anything, but a Kansas man says something else.

Find Jeff Gebhart a friend and he’ll pay you $ 25,000, WDAF reported.

It sounds like a lot of money until you talk to him about the value of love and happiness.

“If that pays off, it could be the best value ever,” said Gebhard.

The 47-year-old, who has never been married, said he tried to date online after his last breakup, but it wasn’t for him.

Then he and a group of friends talked about how much time they spend each year swiping right just to find out that they should swipe left.

“I saw that the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over – expect different results, so I knew I couldn’t go back to online dating,” said Gebhart.

At that point, he formed focus groups and worked with friends for six months to create a website based on a simple premise.

“There are a lot of really good girls out there who don’t go out with each other,” he said.

The promise of a payout has made headlines since the weekend’s launch, and has even landed in People magazine.

But the site is really based on assigning the personality analysis only to Jeff G.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for now. I’m excited for next year and I also want to feel connected to someone at that level,” he said.

Women who nominate themselves, which has been around 60 percent of applicants so far, are not entitled to the money, but are taken into account.

However, Gebhart receives many recommendations from people with friends who they believe are perfect for him and his dog Gunner.

“I would like to nominate a good friend, a former boss, and someone who may love dogs more than you,” said Gebhart.

He said he was overwhelmed by the reactions and instant publicity, but hoped that he would eventually find the woman of his dreams.

“Someone who is independent and motivated, someone who is a little bit stupid because I am a little bit stupid,” he said.

Gebhart hopes that his idea is just so crazy that it could work.

He also said that if he finds his match, he will also donate $ 25,000 to an animal shelter without killing.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.