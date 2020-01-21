Looking back, the 2017 recruitment class is graded

advertisement

FSU football has had some highly regarded recruiting classes in the past five years, but the 2017 class was the last one with real star potential.

Recruitment stars play a role in FSU football or other college football programs. Don’t kid yourself and think you can win or compete in national championships with a team full of three-star recruits.

Yes, it is possible to win many games with well-trained three-star players, but you definitely need to have these differentiators to compete at the highest level.

advertisement

The 2017 FSU football recruitment class should be one of the recruitment classes that should help the Noles fight championships.

It was extremely top heavy with four 5 star players with 11 players in the top 200. There were seven players in the top 100.

The class consisted of 12 blue-chip players in a class of 23 (a non-scholarship gives 24), which corresponds to a blue chip quota of 52 percent.

The only problem is that most of the members of this recruitment class have not contributed much or not. In fact, the lack of development in this recruitment class is part of the reason why the program is where it is.

It’s not just the players, but above all the coaches who started this class. It’s absolutely a great class on paper, with the difference that decision makers had to be elite.

This class raised a variety of problems due to injuries, problems out of the field and lack of development. Let’s take a look at this class by category.

advertisement