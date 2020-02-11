Hooo boy The Bachelor is now real! Peter Weber has his last four: Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelsey and Madi. Natasha and Kelley were sent home. The last two voices of reason are gone. The drama becomes even more dramatic.

The show continued its South American tour with a trip to Lima, Peru. Peter Skyped with his mother, just like me with Jacqueline Trumbull skype, when we recorded a wonderful podcast to fall in love with, except for Jacqueline never telling me that I have to be honest with myself. It always enables my self-deception. (JK JK, Jacqueline gives very good advice on how a future psychiatrist should do it.)

Peter went and told the girls that he was taking the process very seriously, and he hopes that they are all too. It put her in a pensive mood until a date card was delivered and Madison informed that she was dating. It was time to see what Peter and all these people see on Twitter in Madi, the leader who doesn’t have much airtime compared to Hannah Ann and Victoria F.

It was the first one-on-one conversation of the season when there was no plane (I really don’t know if I’m kidding or not). I can’t remember all the details of the previous dates, but I know there were more helicopters and small planes than usual in Pilot Peter’s season).

Back at the hotel, Kelsey alluded to how religious Madi is and how she isn’t sure if Peter is as pious as she is and how that could become a deal breaker in their relationship. And Natasha was amazed that their relationship was not as strong as that of the other girls because she hadn’t had one-on-one interviews. And then knock on who’s there, a date card for Natasha!

Peter and Madi had dinner in a beautiful room with stars on the ceiling and she told him that she saw a future with him, and that made her emotional because things were real and she didn’t want to get hurt. She told Peter how much he reminded her of her father and how important her faith is to her – how very important if her pastor called for a crusade, she would go to holy war. And Peter paused a long time before answering and telling her how much her faith inspired him and how he was a Christian, but his belief could be stronger. It didn’t inspire much faith in his belief. He changed the subject by telling her that he was falling in love with her. She is the first woman he said that about this season. He gave her the rose that will bring her to her hometown.

Next up was Natasha. The fact that several women had two dates before they got one proved that Natasha would not make it. But their date started well, they went around and ate something. She told him that her last boyfriend broke up with her because she was too intense. I won’t sit here pretending I don’t see it. Natasha is very comfortable with confrontation. When Peter went to dinner, he knew he was falling in love with Madison, but he would give Natasha as much as he could.

Natasha told him that she really saw the potential for something special and real with Peter, which was pretty difficult to watch because Peter obviously wasn’t going to choose her. However, she was pretty clear and said that she felt somehow in suspense until she knew what Peter really felt. And then he said to her: He likes her, but he doesn’t like her. She took it well because she is a reasonable, normal person. Hopefully we’ll either see Natasha on Bachelor in Paradise or never see her again on TV because she met someone great for IRL.

Then it was Kelsey’s turn. She and Peter drove off-road vehicles through some hills (Peter called them mountains, but in my humble opinion they didn’t quite climb the mountains). Kelsey walked very slowly because she was nervous. They ran up a hill and breathlessly talked about how to raise their children. There was a very nice drone shot of them lying on the hill when the show went on commercial. Pretty cool!

During dinner, Kelsey had some things she needed to tell Peter about her family. She said that if she got a date in her hometown, her father would not be there. She hasn’t spoken to her father for years after her parents divorced, but she recently re-established a relationship with her and her mother doesn’t know it, so Kelsey would prefer if Peter didn’t raise that. Well, Kelsey’s mother now knows. Peter said he could definitely imagine meeting her family and gave her a rose.

“Tomorrow is not going to be easy,” warned Peters Announcement Hannah Ann, Victoria F., and Kelley, who would go three. I didn’t even pretend to be fun. And Kelley seemed to be responding to her fear of being sent home by becoming a bit cocky and mean. She called Hannah Ann and Victoria “children”.

At that date, Hannah Ann said last week that her one-on-one conversations were really tough for her because she falls in love with Peter and doesn’t want to lose him. She cried a little, which Peter probably liked. But, you know what? I liked it too, or it made me more like Hannah Ann because it was the most sincere and vulnerable she had seen on the show when she read Peter a list of the things she liked about him. retrospectively I understood where Peter came from when he was talking about Hannah Ann should stop acting like everything was perfect.

You punctured them I am with hearts.

Victoria and Kelley waited and handled it differently. Kelley kicked her feet up while Victoria melted. “It’s annoying to be me,” she whined.

Peter sat down with Kelley, who told him that she was annoyed that she couldn’t get a second individual, but she just wanted to have fun with Peter, which continued to bother him because he apparently hated fun.

When he spoke to Victoria, she accused him of being “in the mood” every time he talked to her. He said she pushed him away every time he talked to her. She said she was afraid of losing him, so maybe she shouldn’t have him at all. She tried to break up with him and he didn’t hear it. A few moments later, when the girls had gathered and it was time to hand out the last roses of the week, he pulled Victoria aside. Kelley – who said, “I mean, look at me. I’m a lawyer. The other girls, what are they?” – watched in triumph.

Victoria thought she was going home, but then Peter gave her the rose and she could act excited. Maybe she was excited to stay on the show longer. She literally couldn’t even.

Hannah Ann and Kelley saw Peter come back without a rose. He gave Hannah Ann the last rose that collapsed sobbing from stress and relief. This whole sequence was filmed at dawn and dusk, and the sun finally set when Peter Kelley said she wouldn’t get the rose. It was a nice touch. Kelley had very little to say to Peter. What else is there to say? It’s over. In the limousine, she questioned Peter’s intentions because the four women he left behind were “little babies”. She questioned his ability to be decisive and said she was glad he hadn’t wasted her time. Better not to meet her family. Hard but fair – Kelley is cool.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c. Episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.