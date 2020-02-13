Experts compared the meeting in Singapore to another so-called “super spreading” incident – SARS.



While lion dancers meandered between conference tables loaded with plastic bottles, pens, notebooks, and laptops, some employees from the British gas analysis company Servomex took pictures of the performance, which was supposed to bring good luck and good luck. However, the January sales meeting at a luxury hotel in Singapore was anything but cheap.

Someone who sat in the room or near the hotel, known for its central location and classy nightclub in the basement, wanted to take Coronavirus globally.

Three weeks later, global health authorities are still trying to find out who carried the disease into a worldly meeting of a gas meter sales company that then spread to five countries from South Korea to Spain and infected over a dozen people.

Experts say that locating this so-called “patient zero” is crucial to track down all potentially infected people and contain the outbreak. Over time, however, it becomes all the more difficult.

“We obviously feel uncomfortable diagnosing a patient with the disease and we can’t figure out where it came from … containment activities are less effective,” said Dale Fisher, chair of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, coordinated by the World Health Organization.

The authorities initially pointed out Chinese delegates, including someone from Wuhan – the Chinese city at the epicenter of the virus, which killed over 1,350 people. However, a Servomex spokesman told Reuters that his Chinese delegates hadn’t tested positive.

Fisher and other experts compared the Singapore meeting to another so-called “super spreading” incident in a Hong Kong hotel in 2003, in which a sick Chinese doctor spread the severe acute respiratory syndrome around the world.

The WHO has launched an investigation into the Singapore incident, but said it was “too early” to determine whether it was a widespread event.

Scary and sobering

More than a week after the meeting, which, according to a corporate email, included the Servomex management team and global sales people, the first case surfaced in Malaysia.

The incubation period for the disease is up to 14 days, and people may be able to infect others before symptoms appear.

Two South Korean delegates fell ill after sharing a buffet with the Malaysian, who also passed the infection on to his sister and mother-in-law. Three of the company’s participants in Singapore also tested positive.

Then cases appeared in Europe.

An infected British delegate drove from the conference to a French ski area, where another five people fell ill. Another related case then occurred in Spain, and when the Briton returned to his home town in southern England, the virus continued to spread.

“It’s really scary that it’s a story in China one minute … and literally on our doorstep the next minute,” said Natalie Brown, whose children attended the same school as the British airline. The school said in a letter that two people had been isolated in the school.

“It’s scary and sobering how quickly it seems to have spread,” said Brown.

“Everyone assumes it was a delegate, but it could have been cleaner and waiter,” said Paul Tambyah, an infectious disease expert at National University Singapore. He added that it was “very important” to find “patient zero” to establish other possible “transmission chains”.

But time may be running out.

Kenneth Mak of the Singapore Ministry of Health said the government will continue to try to identify the first carrier until the outbreak ends, but the days will get more difficult.

“We may never be able to say who this first patient is,” said Mak.